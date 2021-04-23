STREAMED: The Weeknd Taps Ariana Grande For “Save Your Tears (Remix),” Cordae Drops “Just Until….” EP & More

The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Ari and Abel link up once again. This time around, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande make for a superstar duo on the official remix to the Canadian crooner’s “Save Your Tears” single.

Produced by Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and Abel himself, “Save Your Tears” gets a revamp with Ari’s acclaimed vocals. She accompanies her counterpart over the hauntingly somber romantic instrumental: “Take me back ‘cause I want to stay / Save your tears for another / I realize that it’s much too late / And you deserve someone better.”

Of course, there’s a visual too. The remix’s music video features an animated Abel creating a robotic version of Grande in some sort of dreamland factory. In the end, The Weeknd stands in front of an epic sunset with a Barbie-like doll named “Ari” by his side.

This is not the first time Ari and Abel have joined forces. The duo also worked together on “Love Me Harder” and “off the table.” Listen to “Save Your Tears (Remix)” and watch the vibrantly animated visual below.

Cordae — Just Until….

Cordae (formerly known as YBN Cordae) preps fans for his upcoming album with a four-pack of tracks held within his Just Until…. EP.

“I ain’t drop a song in a year,” Cordae explains on the first line of the project. “My fans is happy to wait / Designer music, turned my album in fashionably late / But damn, the timing perfect / My last album was dedicated to finding purpose / Still don’t think that I get the credit that I’m deserving.”

Cordae brings two big guests to make appearances on this four track offering. Q-Tip appears on the EP opener, “More Life.” Young Thug shows up on “Wassup.” Otherwise, Cordae handles the rhymes on his own.

As the title suggests, Just Until…. is also a sign of things to come. “This four pack,” Cordae confirms on the soulful outro, “Thornton Street,” “is just all songs from the heart. Just something to hold y’all over ’til I’m done with the album. Truth be told, I’m more of a perfectionist than anything but the next body of work is coming soon. From a Bird’s Eye View.”

Stream Just Until…. below.

Moneybagg Yo — A Gangsta’s Pain

Hot off his most recent successes “Said Sum” and “Time Today,” Moneybagg Yo delivers his newest project, A Gangsta’s Pain.

The 22-song project carries “Time Today” and includes features from a slew of artists, including Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. Kaash Paige and BIG30 are also among the guests.

Speaking with 97.9 The Box, Moneybagg explained the album’s inspiration. “Real life everyday situations, a lot of relatable situations, that I feel the world — more than me — is going through,” he said. “I did half and half. Half of it’s gangsta. Half of it’s pain.”

Bagg is calling this the “album of da year” on social media. “#TOP5, I MEAN DET,” he said in social media captions promoting the release. “I GOT CHEESE ON IT !!”

Listen to both halves that Moneybagg wanted to convey on this project with A Gangsta’s Pain below.

Lil Yachty — Michigan Boy Boat

Lil Yachty embraces the Michigan sound on his newest album, Michigan Boy Boat. The project is a celebration of the buzzing artists who are coming out of the Great Lake State.

Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Baby Tron and more pepper this offering with guest appearances. Yachty spoke about how these features were part of the effort’s larger concept and goal.

“I just wanted to show love to all of those guys and their talent and I feel like I rap my best on those types of beats,” he explained during an interview with Complex. “They’re mad fucking lyrical in a weird way. The schemes and the cadences and the flows are so unorthodox and the style of Michigan beats just forced me into this really weird scheme.”

This is one of several projects that Lil Boat is crafting. During the aforementioned Q&A, he also revealed that he is currently prepping projects with Internet Money, Lil Tecca, and Working On Dying while also wrapping up his own solo set.

Stream Michigan Boat Boy below.

Young Stoner Life — Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)

With almost no delay, Young Stoner Life is back with the deluxe version of Slime Language 2.

The original came packed with 23 tracks from the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, and more. This version boasts a whopping 31 songs for fans of the YSL collective.

This iteration of Slime Language 2 also carries some big name guests to accompany the likes of Thug and Gunna. DaBaby, Jim Jones, NAV, Don Toliver, Bslime, and Future are among those guests who come through for some new features.

Get back into Slime Language 2 with the revamped deluxe edition below.