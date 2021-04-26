Tony Hawk Does a 180-Degree Spin on Drake’s Hoodie After Calling It Fake

One day after skateboarding icon Tony Hawk’s clothing label Birdhouse Skateboards released its own “Degrassi Hooded Sweatshirt,” which was in response to Drake sporting an alleged bootleg version of their hoodie, it looks like “The Birdman” has just hit a 180° flip on the story.

Instagrammer @paul_doesnt_exist came out on an April 24 IG post to confirm that Drizzy’s hoodie is indeed the real McCoy. “I’m just confused why Tony Hawk posted on his story saying it’s bootleg. It’s totally not a fake hoodie, look at the tag That item is clearly 100 percent authentic,” he wrote. “I don’t understand why individuals love to spread false information. Maybe people think it’s ‘bootleg’ because it has a replacement drawstring? The hoodie was missing the original string when I secured it many years ago so I just threw a random one in there. All I know is Drake paid me well for my clothing and I used his money to secure at least a hundred more fat grails.”

But it appears some Interwebs sleuths were able to retrieve a photo from a 1990s skate catalog which finally convinced Hawk that Drake’s hoodie is not fake. “The Birdman” went on his IG stories the next day to share a screenshot sent to him by another 80’s & 90s vintage items fan, The Ish Incroyable, that tagged both Hawk and Drake in its photo the message. “Not a bootleg! The hoodie is legit AF,” the account wrote.

And so the shredding legend finally acknowledged his mistake. “I stand corrected,” Hawk replied back. “Nice detective work, but I still don’t remember making them.” Toronto’s “Certified Lover Boy” has remained mum on the whole matter for the time being.

But we cannot wait to see when he breaks out the hoodie again or if this might be the start of a collabo between the two. Drizzy has already dropped hints of a possible “OVO x Chrome Hearts” team up, and Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards (co-created with fellow boarder Per Welinder) is celebrating nearly three decades since its inception in 1992, when he was 24 years old. “I had already been through so many waves of skating and through being labeled as a sell-out or a circus skater, that none of that was going to affect me,” Hawk shared in a 2019 interview with CNBC. “I knew that we had this opportunity to represent skateboarding in the best way we could.”