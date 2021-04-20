Drake & The OVO Crew Continue To Hint At A Certified Lover Boy X Chrome Hearts Collaboration

Drake’s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album has yet to be released, but we’ve finally got a better look at the merch.

Drizzy’s been obsessed with California-based brand Chome Hearts for the better part of the last year and has been flexing exclusive pieces like the hoodie and cross-embossed seats in the video for “What’s Next.” Now, the partnership between OVO and Chrome Hearts is giving us a sneak peek at some merchandise that hopefully will be available to the public.

The first OVO member to flex a few pieces was none other than Chubbs, who previews them on his Instagram. Pictured are matching sweatpants and sweatshirts that feature Chrome Hearts’ massive cross on the back with an Old English font. Then, down the leg, it reads “Certified Chrome,” an apparent not to the 6 God’s upcoming album. The colors range from navy with yellow detailing, red with white detailing, tan with red detailing, and a colorful sky blue with yellow detailing.

Chubbs even posted a short clip of him donning the tan pants, which gave us another sneak peek at the upcoming all-white NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which looks like a slightly modern take on the Air Terra Humara.

It wasn’t long after that the OVO boss himself took to Instagram for another hint at what could be coming from the OVO x Chrome Hearts link up. In his stories, he posted a picture of OVO co-founder and co-manager Oliver El-Khatib rocking the navy sweats, with a matching yellow Lamborghini truck in the background, no less.

The collaboration is no surprise, given that Drake even has some jewelry from Chome Hearts, which is the company’s original foray. Nearly a year ago, while riding around Toronto, he showed off a diamond-encrusted gold Rolex with a chunky link bracelet and tagged Chrome Hearts.

While it would be nice for the merch to see a general release, we’re still waiting for the album, Drizzy.