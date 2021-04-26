Salute: Young Thug & Gunna Post Bond For 30 Inmates At Overcrowded Fulton County Jail

As we continue to deal with the pandemic and fight injustices disproportionately affecting the Black community, Young Thug and Gunna have teamed up to do a good deed. WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden reports the Atlanta natives and frequent collaborators bailed 30 inmates out of Fulton County Jail on Friday afternoon. The inmates could not afford to pay their bail on their own and are facing minor charges, as explained in the clip below.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and the DAs and the prosecutors and the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out,” Young Thug explained.

An exclusive look inside Fulton County Jail, courtesy of Channel 2 and also in the clip above, shows just how overcrowded the correctional facility is. Two months ago, when the footage was recorded, it was over capacity by at least 400 people, with many inmates “sleeping in public areas.”

Those who were bailed out by Thugger and Gunna were given a home-cooked meal and will be featured in a new music video by the artists. Thugger and Gunna say they plan on bailing more inmates out in the future and hope their generosity inspires other artists to do the same.

Salute the young kings!