Lids Announces The Second Drop of The Paper Planes Crown Fitted Collection Is Available Now

Right on time, as the weather is getting warmer, Lids is bringing back The Paper Planes collection.

Keeping its partnership with Roc Nation’s Paper Planes apparel with Lids going, the company announced the second drop of the popular Paper Planes collection. Returning are the classic red, royal blue, and black colorways, which were favorites from the Paper Planes Crown Fitted Collection among hat connoisseurs.

Of course, new colorways are joining the collection as well. The American Dream pattern, field green, and an all-new exclusive powder blue help round out the collection that features the signature Paper Planes logo on the front panel and a Paper Planes pin unique to each colorway.

Speaking on the collaboration between the company’s last year, Co-founder of Planes, Emory Jones, said, “The Planes and Lids collaboration allows us to bring our brand of inspiration to the home of the fitted hat, Lids which has been a cultural staple to us and our community for generations. The Planes fitted hat is more than a ball cap. It’s a Crown. It’s a symbol of what it means to have the audacity to dream and imagine and a reminder that #GreatnessIsAProcess. For the last 25 years, Lids has built a legacy on understanding the cultural relevance of the fitted hat, and we couldn’t think of a more seamless pairing for our signature Crowns.”

“We’re honored to bring Planes to our customers as we continue to grow our selection of 59FIFTY fitted caps,” Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, said. “The ‘Paper Plane’ teaches you to imagine, and the fitted hat carries a narrative of its own, especially to those who are familiar with the intersection of hip hop and streetwear. This collaboration is about bringing aspirational hip hop lifestyle and culture to the masses, and this partnership is where those two stories meet in the middle.”

You can shop the entire collection now by heading here. Each hat costs $59.99.

Photo: The Paper Planes Collection / LIDS