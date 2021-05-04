Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Star In New BIC “Pass It” Ad Campaign

When it comes to lighters, smokers and tokers rely on the BIC brand to that real sticky-icky a-burning, so it’s only right that BIC EZ ReachTM team up with none other than Snoop Dogg and Matha Stewart for their latest advertising campaign, “Pass It.”

Naturally one would think it would be an ad campaign aimed at the stoners of the world, but actually their latest commercial spot for the BIC EZ Reach lighter which is to be used in hard-to-reach places safely and effectively. Being that the dynamic duo of Snoop and Martha have a popular cooking show on VH1, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck’s Party Challenge, the partnership was a no-brainer for General Manager of BIC North America, Mary Fox.

In a press release announcing the new business partnership, Fox explained, “Our BIC EZ Reach lighter is the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, and we thought who better to partner with than this iconic duo who knows all about lighting up candles, grills and more.”

Naturally, the Doggfather was excited about getting onboard with BIC as it’s lighters have more than likely played a role in his everyday life since the 90’s.

“As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that’s reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter,” said Snoop Dogg. “I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions.”

“Almost” every day, Snoop? Really? If you say so, Dogg.

Check out the commercial for Snoop and Martha’s “Pass It” ad below and let us know your thoughts.