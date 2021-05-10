Baller: Michael Jordan’s Most Expensive Jersey Ever Sells For $1.38 Million

The sale of an old Michael Jordan jersey broke records when it went for $1.38 million this past weekend, reports state. The huge sale, specifically of a game-worn University of North Carolina MJ jersey, was arranged by Heritage Auctions.

From USA Today:

“A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his 1982-83 championship season at the University of North Carolina sold for $1.38 million Saturday, making it the most expensive Jordan jersey sale ever. The previous record had been set in October when a No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey from 1986-87 went for $480,000 through Heritage Auctions, which also auctioned the North Carolina jersey.”

That’s a huge difference in price point, but according to the auction house, Jordan’s NC jersey is particularly special as he wore it for Sporting News’ “Player of the Year” 1983 cover. “It’s got scarcity, it’s one of a kind, it’s photo-matched,” said Heritage director of sport auctions Chris Ivy to USA TODAY Sports. “It’s a great investment. That’s another angle. It’s something that you’re investing in. I think this is as solid as it gets.”

That’s one baller purchase, if we do say so ourselves. Chime in!