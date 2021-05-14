Rep. Marjorie Greene Aggressively Confronts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Marjorie Taylor Greene is still doing the very most. She recently stepped to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemingly wanting all the smoke.

As reported by MSN the polarizing Republican representative showed once again how calculated she can be. On Wednesday, May 12 the congresswoman caught AOC leaving her House Chamber and accosted her. “Hey Alexandria” she said twice in an effort to get her attention. When the Bronx, New York native refused to pay her any mind Greene turned he trolling up a notch. “You don’t care about the American people,” Majorie shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” To which Alexandria only turned around and threw her hands up as a sign of her frustration.

When Cortez walked away Greene proceeded to clout chase in front of reporters who were live at the scene. “She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” she said. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.” Cortez’s officer released a statement regarding the incident. “Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement. “We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”

Alexandria compared Greene to folks she used to have to kick out of the bar during her days as a bartender. Sounds accurate.