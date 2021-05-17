What Motivated Jaden Smith’s New “I Love You” Restaurant, Which Feeds The Homeless For Free

Jaden Smith spoke with Variety earlier this week and announced to the publication that his “I Love You” food truck would soon be expanded into a brick-and-mortar concept, but neither its first location nor launch date have yet been revealed. “It’s for homeless people to get free food,” the artist said. “But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”

Smith began his “I Love You” movement two years ago in downtown L.A.’s infamous Skid Row, on his own 21st birthday. He explained it to CBS News as “healthy, vegan food for free” to address the problems of food poverty as faced by historically disenfranchised populations.

This news comes at the same time New Balance’s We Got Now initiative, which also counts names like tennis star Coco Gauff and 2x NBA champ Kawhi Leonard amongst its roster of ambassadors, has agreed to showcase Smith’s Water Box Project. Smith’s nonprofit organization 501CTHREE, which was originally formed with fellow philanthropist Drew FitzGerald, devised the Water Box as a solution to the water disaster that ruined Flint, Michigan.

Smith relayed what motivated him to take up this challenge. “I had one teacher tell me that the ocean was dying and another teacher that told me that it’s alive,” he said, “so at that point, I really dove deep into the water and tried to figure out what was going on, which led me to realize that a lot of people don’t have access to clean water as they should.” He continued to share, “The organization is all about giving back to the community and specifically serving the Black and brown communities that are disproportionally affected by these issues.”

Chris Davis, New Balance’s CMO and Sr. Vice President of Merchandising, espouses the nonconformity of Smith and the other ambassadors. “We have always welcomed opportunities to challenge the status quo,” he said in a statement. “With the continuation of our We Got Now brand platform, our aim is to encourage the idea of impatience, inspiring consumers across the world to take risk, be proactive and create success on your own terms.”