NY Knicks, Brooklyn Nets Will Offer Maskless Sections At Playoff Games For Vaccinated Fans

New York will adopt CDC guidance, new reports state, and just in time for the NBA playoffs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced vaccinated people won’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing in the state of NY (mostly). This is great news for the NY Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, as the new guidelines will allow both teams to offer vaccinated, maskless fan sections at playoff games this season.

“Over 50% of Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center can be used for fully vaccinated fan sections, boosting total capacity at both arenas. It’s a big deal — for the Knicks, this will be the first trip to the playoffs since 2013. (The Nets are back for their third straight year),” Deadline reports, adding “Unvaccinated fans must wear masks and social distance. The percentage of the unvaccinated to vaccinated is set by the venue.”

It looks like NY is planning to reopen in a huge way — Gov. Cuomo also announced the annual marathon will be back on next fall, as will the Tribeca Film Festival next month. “A new park, Pier 76 on the Hudson on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, will officially open June 9 and host the festival’s opening night screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. Radio City Music Hall will host Tribeca’s closing night on June 19 with a full capacity, 100% vaccinated, mask-free audience,” Deadline goes on to report.

Chime in with your thoughts on life getting somewhat back to normal. Is it too soon or right on time?