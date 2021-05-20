Barack Obama Addresses the Existence of Aliens on James Corden’s “Late Late Show”

President Barack Obama had a segment on Tuesday night’s taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden where he fielded questions from the show’s staffers, and program bandleader Reggie Watts decided to broach the topic of UAPs (which stands for “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” the official government term for UFOs) with the 44th President of the United States.

“What are they, UAFs [sic] or whatever they call them,” Watts asked. “You know all the footage and I want to talk about… what is your, like I know that doesn’t necessarily mean aliens, it is just a UAF [sic], but I was wondering if you have a theory about that?”

In April of last year, the Pentagon released three videos that appeared to show quickly moving items in the sky, and the agency said it did this to “clear up any misconceptions” about the legitimacy of the reports. In fact, Luis Elizondo, the former head of a now-disbanded classified program, left the Department of Defense in 2017 after he told CNN there was “compelling evidence that we may not be alone.”

Obama cagily responded to Watts, however. “Well, when it when it comes to aliens,” he said, “there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.”

This is not the first time Obama has been asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Stephen Colbert had similar questions of the former POTUS this past December, and Obama was circumspect in his reply to Colbert, too.

Watts was able to get a little bit more out of the President than Colbert, though. “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said. “We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

While he may never give the American people a straight answer as to whether we are alone in the cosmos, Hawaii’s own “Barry O’Bomber” was quite open when it came to ragging on the other staffers during his portion of the night called “Life Advice with President Obama.” Check it out for yourself, and have a laugh.