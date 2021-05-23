Vault by Vans Celebrates Kith’s 10 Year Anniversary With New Capsule Collection For The Whole Family

Kith is celebrating a decade in the fashion game by partnering with Vault by Vans for a very special capsule collection. Although tin may be the customary 10-year wedding anniversary gift, the two premium brands collaborated on ten different variants of Vans’ Classic Slip-On LX instead.

Each pair of sneakers employs patterns and images only ever used by Kith, such as forest landscapes, certain paisley patterns, or floral designs. In fact, one pair has a portrait of Pegasus on the upper, which is popularly seen on the Williams hoodies made by the NYC-based streetwear company.

Kith also used “X” in place of “I” for these sneakers to symbolize their ten years of success. The left sneaker has “Since 2011” on it, and “KXTH” is on the right one. Completing the capsule collection will be sweaters, hoodies, or buttoned-down shirts with the same pattern/design as your Classic Slip-On LX of choice.

In addition to the kicks, there will be five other unique styles for toddlers. The adult sneakers are priced at $90, while the children’s versions will retail for half that amount.

The “Kith for Vault by Vans 10th Anniversary Collection” will be available starting Monday, May 24 at Kith stores as well as online via Kith.com, and check out the gallery below to preview the gear.