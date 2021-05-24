Method Man is Filming “How High 3” with His Own New Production Company

Method Man has partnered with his manager, Shauna Garr, and is launching a new production company called Six AM, An Entertainment Co., according to the latest article in Variety. The duo will develop a medley of programs with a focus on digital distribution, namely via social media and streaming, but they will continue to pursue endeavors for TV and cinema. The first project from Six AM will be How High 3, the next installment in the cannabinoid-centric cult film series.

How High 2 saw the original movie’s pairing of Method Man and his longtime running buddy Redman replaced with Lil Yachty and D.C. Young Fly. The sequel was widely panned, though, and Red and Meth paid a visit to the The Grass Routes Podcast in 2018 to air out their gripes. “My thing is, you have the Red and Meth brand that [helped build] and create this,” said Funk Doctor Spock. “[T]hose are all our ideas. When the new deal came about, we weren’t involved in it… As far as me and Meth know, we were waiting on a new script to read for How High 2.”

How High 3 has already been purchased by Universal 1440, so fans will hopefully get to see “The Tical-ion Stallion” and “Funk Doc” back in action on the big screen. They respectively played brothers Davis Maclean and Theo Maclean in the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, in which Meth is a recurring cast member and Redman guest-starred.

The twosome also got together for a most appropriate 4/20 Verzuz earlier this year, and a number of their legendary collaborators were there to celebrate the throwback 90’s moment. Erick Sermon and Keith Murray came out to back up Redman, while Meth was supported by a few of his cohorts from The Wu like Inspectah Deck and RZA.