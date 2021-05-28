LeBron James May Have Accidentally Revealed Rumored Beats Studio Buds on Instagram

On May 17, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser posted animations of new rumored Beats-branded earbuds to Twitter. Now, courtesy of some photos posted by LeBron James on Instagram, the general public may have actual confirmation those earbuds are for real. In the pictures, King James is sporting white wire-free Beats earbuds similar to those Moser hinted about on social media.

On May 24, Apple filed paperwork with the FCC for a product named “Beats Studio Buds” under model numbers A2512 and A2513. The stemless design means the earphones will be much lower-profile than Beats’ Powerbeats Pro and is the company’s newest release since last October’s Flex.

The staff at MySmartPrice has shared purported “live images” of the earbuds, complete with stamped model numbers to designate the left one from the right one. However, the site also made sure to clarify it “could not independently verify the authenticity of these images.”

Furthermore, the buds’ leaked beta code suggests they will come with a certain feature currently absent from the existing product line, and that is likely to excite fans: noise cancellation.

According to images from the iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 betas, the buds should come in black and red as well as the white ones worn by James. And although Apple has made no official statement on the “Beats Studio Buds,” you can be assured more news will be coming in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.