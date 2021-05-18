Apple & Nike Release Their 2021 Pride Edition Apple Watch Loops

Both Apple and Nike have dropped their annual Pride-edition Apple Watch loops to support the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Apple’s 2021 design looks to various LGBTQ+ flags for inspiration to “represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations,” HypeBeast reports.

“Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season.”

Nike’s Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop draws from the six colors in the original rainbow, is infinitely adjustable, and uses reflective yarn for “improved visibility outdoors at night,” HypeBeast goes on to say. Check out photos of both designs here.

Apple’s Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will reportedly become available on Apple.com May 25 for $99, while Nike’s new Loop will be priced at $49. Stay tuned for any further updates.