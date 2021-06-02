Everything In The Balenciaga x Sony PS5 Capsule Collection Costs More Than The Console

If you thought buying a PS5 was nearly impossible, wait until you peep this collaboration.

Sony’s latest console has proved to be tough to add-to-cart, but the fashion heads who also pick up the sticks will have a chance to cop some PS5 x Balenciaga merch.

The tech inspiration doesn’t end there– the Fall/Winter 2021 collection debuted via a video game-inspired presentation called Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow, in place of an actual runway show. Like many video games, Afterworld sees New York City as a dystopia in the year 2031, which shows a destroyed, industrial city, and similarly worn and tattered clothing.

“There was a whole study of authentic aging treatments for most of the garments,” Demna Gvasalia told WWD. “I believe the sustainable and smart consumption in the future will encourage us to wear our clothes until they fall apart and decay, so this collection is full of clothes that look old, somewhat worn in and pretty destroyed.”

The browser game, which you can play here, is less of a game and more of an interactive experience to check out the new lookbook.

PS5 x Balenciaga merch finds itself dropping between the console’s November 2020 release and the normal FW21 releases. The range features two T-shirts (available in black and red) and a hoodie (only available in black) marked with iconic PlayStation branding and “balenciaga” written in the signature PlayStation font with other lines of text that read “Nov 2020 collection.” In addition, the left sleeve features the four iconic buttons that have been on the Playstation since its inception in 2004 — circle, square, triangle, and X.

Ironically enough, all the pieces cost more than the PS5 itself, since the t-shirts are priced at $675, and the hoodies are $875.

The luxe boxy tees and fitted hoodie are currently available for purchase on Balecianga’s webstore.