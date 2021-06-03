Nike Celebrates Nuyorican Pride and The 2021 Puerto Rican Day Parade with Special Air Max 97

For 2021, similar to the previous year and due to precautions being taken as the pandemic subsides, New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade has been temporarily changed from its standard procession up 5th Avenue to a two-hour virtual event. However, Nike will continue in its regular tradition of honoring Boricua culture with some special twists to its latest release of the Air Max 97 OG “Silver Bullet,” called the SP “Puerto Rico.”

The sneaker’s tongue bears the Puerto Rican flag, similar to the Air-Sole bubble, which “helps provide lift and comfort in the same ways Puerto Rican culture has vitalized the city for generations,” says the press release. Flag colors are also used to highlight the midfoot and liner. And as a final bold proclamation of the Big Apple’s celebrated Nuyorican heritage, the sneaker’s insole is lined with the phrase “Aquí Me Quedo,” which translates to English as “I’ll Stay Here.”

The Air Max 97 “Puerto Rico” is scheduled to retail for $175 beginning June 5, and there will also be a commemorative T-shirt to celebrate the occasion. You can get your pair of kicks via the SNKRS app and select physical stores.

Check out the gallery below and get an early glimpse of the upcoming Air Max 97 “Puerto Rico.”