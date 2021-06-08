Zendaya’s Lola Bunny Leaves “Space Jam” Fans Divided After Release of Film’s Latest Mockumentary

After the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from this year’s playoffs, LeBron James turned his postgame presser into a campy plug for July 16th’s release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. “I think I’m gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” he told reporters. “We’re gonna gear up to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad, I guess they’re called now.” But while some of James’ Laker teammates may have upset him enough to possibly find themselves getting shipped out of Tinseltown (*ahem* Kyle Kuzma), one of his favorite Tune Squad buddies now has the internet abuzz with confusion, too.

ESPN dropped a six-minute mockumentary, “The Bunny & The Goat,” shot in the style of its classic 30 for 30 docuseries. During a scene where Bugs Bunny and James debate who is the Tune Squad’s alpha, the camera cuts away to Lola Bunny (voiced by Zendaya) for her take. “So cute to watch them bicker,” she jokes at around the 1:49 mark, “when everyone knows this is Lola’s team.”

Although James might have irked Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving with his assessment of her: “Two words: Lola. Bunny. Greatest sidekick ever.” Fans of the Space Jam franchise have mixed feelings when it comes to Lola, though.

Zendaya is no rookie when it comes to voice acting, including roles like Fern in Pixie Hollow Games or as Smallfoot‘s Meechee. However, her Lola Bunny isn’t convincing everyone that she did anything more than read the lines as herself. “She could at least be a bit more animated with her approach. Sounds like she said her lines and sat on her phone while she recorded them,” tweeted ultimate movie simp. To make matters worse, Lola’s already toned-down look had some male moviegoers rethinking the movie altogether.

