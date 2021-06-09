Wheaties Pays Tribute To Muhammad Ali aka The Greatest

It only makes sense. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Wheaties has selected Muhammad Ali as the first cover star of its Century Box Series.

The man born Cassius Clay came to personify Black excellence with his brash but intelligent rhetoric, his otherworldly charm and his incredible feats in the boxing ring. While the Wheaties box bearing his image sold out in a couple of hours online, it will be available at retailers beginning this month (June).

The limited-edition Century Box series will features athletes from across history who have become cultural institutions thanks to their feats on and off the field, or the ring in the case of Ali.

“No one was quite like Muhammad Ali, beyond his unrivaled prowess in the boxing ring he was also an agent for social change, racial justice, and is remembered as a civil rights icon,” said Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties, via a press statement. “We are proud to launch our commemorative series by honoring the valiant legacy of Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time.”

Ali won a Gold medal at the 1960 Olympics before going on to become a 3-time heavyweight champion. He was vilified, and jailed, for his anti-Vietnam War stance and became a Civil Rights icon in subsequent years. He first appeared on a Wheaties box in 1999.

Says his wife, Lonnie Ali, via a statement, “Muhammad was a man of principle and strength, he fought against discrimination and injustice in their many forms. He was a voice for equality and justice for all. He would be honored to be the first athlete featured on the Wheaties Century Box so that his enduring wisdom, optimism and hopes can continue to affect emerging athletes and humanitarians.”

Wheaties is clearly taking its “Breakfast of Champions” mantra to heart.