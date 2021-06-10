Netflix Just Announced A New Online Shop With Show-Themed Apparel, Toys, & More

We don’t think there’s been one day over the last year that Netflix hasn’t announced a new movie, series, commitment, or venture — and today is no different.

The multibillion-dollar company is launching an online shop for show-themed merchandise and we couldn’t be more excited. Can you imagine the Bridgerton merch? Yes please. In an announcement via Netflix’s Media Center, VP of Consumer Products Josh Simon wrote:

“We love it when great stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives. We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games. And it’s why today we’re launching Netflix.shop as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience.”

Simon says the shop will drop “exclusive limited editions of carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products tied to our shows and brand on a regular basis.” This month, fans can look forward to apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre, and more. Head over to the site to see what’s available so far.

Netflix will also work with new voices and up-and-coming designers in this new space. Simon adds “We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms.”

Are you excited? We are.