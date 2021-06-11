Bernie Mac Biopic Reportedly In The Works At John Legend’s Production Company

Late icon Bernie Mac is getting his own biopic, courtesy of John Legend and his production company, Get Lifted.

According to Revolt, Legend’s business partner Mike Jackson revealed the news, saying on Thursday, June 10, during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival: “We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story.” Jackson added the project was “something that John doesn’t know about yet,” as it just came together yesterday.

“It’s about the opportunities to tell a story that you feel are important,” Jackson reportedly added.

Upon hearing the news, John Legend reportedly said “Look at you breaking news over here…The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see.”

If you aren’t aware, the famed singer appeared in the 2008 comedy Soul Men, alongside Bernie Mac, Samuel L. Jackson, Isaac Hayes, and more. Bernie Mac, one of the funniest comedians to ever walk this Earth, is certainly deserving of the upcoming biopic and we can’t wait to watch.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.