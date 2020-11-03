Eloquent Shade: John Legend Calls Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan “Fool’s Gold” At Philly Joe Biden Rally

You know this election is serious when super nice guy, John Legend, drops some smooth, well-timed shade.

Monday night (Nov.2) in Philadelphia, John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their children joined our future Vice President (hopefully) Kamala Harris at a Biden-Harris rally for one final push before Americans across the country head to the polls.

The 41-year-old EGOT winner performed a medley of songs that fit the mood perfectly like “Wake Up Everybody,” “Slow Cooker” and was joined on stage by Common to perform their Oscar-winning song “Glory.” Legend’s beautiful family eventually joined him on stage before singing “Never Break,” the song he dedicated to his wife during his Billboard Music Award’s performance following her devasting miscarriage of their son they named Jack.

Legend, who has never been shy about his political views and his disdain for the so-called president, used his time on the stage to take some jabs at Trump, his “platinum plan” geared towards Black Americans and rappers who have jumped on the MAGA train.

“Now some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump, and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed, and they mistake for it being good at business. Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place. But Trump’s platinum plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold.”

John Legend has had it pic.twitter.com/eUsEVaqS6z — Jayson (@jaysonrodriguez) November 3, 2020

No lies detected.

John Legend was one of the many big stars to join the Biden-Harris campaign on its final push. The former Vice President was joined by Pop Music megastar Lady Gaga at a rally event in Pittsburgh. The “Poker Face” crafter also took some swipes at the White House’s current occupant, reminding voters about the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

It’s time America, we waited four long years for this opportunity. If you haven’t voted early already, you can head here to find your nearest voting location and let your voices be heard LOUDLY.

Photo: Mark Makela / Getty