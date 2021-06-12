SheaMoisture Teams With Taylor Bennett For Its New Father’s Day-Inspired Campaign

SheaMoisture’s newest campaign is right on time for Father’s Day.

The pioneering beauty and personal care brand announced this month that it would be partnering with rapper Taylor Bennett for its latest campaign for Father’s Day – A Father’s Lullaby. The campaign features an original lullaby written and sung by Emmy-nominated songwriter Kareem James unveiled by Bennett, plus a digital campaign, content series, and viral social challenge.

“I’m proud to team up with SheaMoisture Men for their latest campaign, A Father’s Lullaby,” Bennett said. “As a father, speaking power and legacy into my children and cultivating an individual bond with them is what’s most important and rewarding for me. The lullaby which SheaMoisture Men created with Kareem James embodies the intimate connection that we as men have with our children, and I hope that it brings listeners to a place of comfort and care.”

The lullaby titled “Light Inside of You” features original lyrics that utilize uplifting affirmations “to deliver confirmation of power, protection, and love from father to child, providing an uplifting lullaby made by Black men for Black men that speaks directly to their experience of fatherhood.”

Along with the song, Sheamoisture will also be sponsoring a content series with Black Love, Inc. titled ‘Father Noir’ – a visual memoir to celebrate Black fatherhood throughout June. Renowned photographer Erik Umphery and multi-award-winning producer Tommy Oliver worked together to provide curated imagery and compelling conversations that will give the audience a look into the process of creating the images.

Finally, SheaMoisture also announced a limited-time product gift set, available now at Walmart stores and Walmart.com for $14.88.

This is definitely the perfect Father’s Day gift for the Black dad in your life. You can listen to the “Light Inside of You” by Kareem James below.

Photo: SheaMoisture / Sounds of Fatherhood