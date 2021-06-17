Retired NFL Champ Vince Wilfork’s Super Bowl Rings Allegedly Stolen By His Son

Two-time Super Bowl champ and retired nose tackle Vince Wilfork was allegedly the victim of theft at the hands of his stepson, 23-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork. According to the Galveston Daily News, the wares stolen by Holmes-Wilfork were valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Wilfork’s two Super Bowl rings, his two AFC championship rings, and the 2001 NCAA championship ring he won as a member of the Miami Hurricanes were among the items swiped.

The elder Wilfork said he originally noticed a great deal of his jewelry disappeared during a move from his home in Friendswood, TX but initially assumed they were misplaced. However, he eventually filed a police report on May 10. Plenty of personal jewelry had gone missing, too, per Wilfork’s complaint.

Wilfork spent his first eleven years with the New England Patriots and finished the last two years of his career in 2017 with the Houston Texans. In that time, the 6-2, 325 lb. tackle made five Pro Bowl appearances and was named to the All-Pro team in four separate seasons along with his two successful Super Bowl runs.

The 13-year NFL vet was alerted to the whereabouts of his items by a Pats fan who saw the items being sold online. The seller revealed he purchased them from Holmes-Wilfork for $62,000. When the seller was informed the items in his possession were stolen, though, he immediately turned them over to the Friendswood Police Department.

Holmes-Wilfork was later arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000. His bond was set at $300,000 as well, but he is no longer in police custody as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this is not Holmes-Wilfork’s first run-in with the law. Five years ago, he was a walk-on linebacker for the University of Houston. As reported by Chron, though, Holmes-Wilfork “allegedly had 381 grams of codeine” found during a traffic stop in December 2016, and he was summarily kicked out of the U of H football program for second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.