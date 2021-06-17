Yeenjoy Studio Puts Twist On Air Jordan 4 By Turning Them Into An Incense Burner

Yeenjoy Studio is known for transforming well-known items from pop culture into high-priced porcelain vases and incense burners. After giving us its take on all kinds of things like the Air Yeezy 2, Air Force 1’s, and the minions of Despicable Me, the nine-year-old Chinese lifestyle art house has decided to tackle a particular icon of hip-hop footwear: the Air Jordan 4.

The AJ 4 was originally created by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield in 1989, and it is beautifully replicated by Yeenjoy. The vase/incense burner is in Yeenjoy’s standard tie-dye blue and white hues, but all the structural details of the sneaker are accurately captured. From the Nike Air logo on the heel to the sidewall cages and netting along the throat, the art house must have closely studied the real McCoy to copy the sneaker’s silhouette so well. And as a finishing touch, the vase/incense burner even has the sneaker’s classic plastic wing tabs and its laces perfectly tied in a bow.

Smoke holes are placed around the sneaker’s toebox as well as the first pair of punched eyelets near the toebox. And with dimensions of approximately 12¼”x4″x7″ (L x W x H), you will want to make sure the size 14 Jordans have the appropriate space to be displayed. The vase/incense burner can be yours for $500, courtesy of HBX. Visit their site to get one for your home or workspace.