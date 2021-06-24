Proudly: Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Announce New Skincare Line For Babies Of Color [Details]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are not only there for their own kids, they’re all about supporting Black youth all over the world.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the famed couple is launching a collection of diaper and skincare products for children of color. The collection is called Proudly and will be available for purchase later this year.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, Proudly. As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the couple gushed in a statement, according to Buzzfeed. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

Funded by Initial Capital and Forerunner Ventures, Proudly is the perfect business endeavor for Gabrielle and Dwyane, who are constantly championing their own children despite backlash from the public. Not to mention, they’re exactly right when they say kids of color are overlooked in the skincare market.

Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available. We can’t wait to see what the Wades have in store.