Pop Smoke’s Brother Shares His Appreciation to the Travis Scott x Dior Collab for Honoring His Brother

Pop Smoke‘s older brother, Obasi Jackson, sat with TMZ and shared how grateful he was that his late bro was honored at Cactus Jack x Dior‘s Spring 2022 men’s fashion show over the weekend.

“Me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that [Travis Scott] is trying to create around Pop,” Jackson said. “And definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that he’s trying to push forward in this time.”

Pop’s still-untitled sophomore album is scheduled to drop July 16, as reported by Fader, and the trailer for the project hit YouTube on Wednesday. Scott then unveiled a commemorative T-shirt in remembrance of Pop at the Spring 2022 Men’s Dior Show.

However, Jackson wished that Scott and Dior would have reached out to his family to arrange the celebration, too. “I think the only thing is that we want to be a little more included on it, but we definitely love what was going on,” he said. “We definitely would love to meet these people that are showing love for him.”

Pop Smoke continues to live on well after his tragic murder sixteen months ago.

The “Dior” rapper posthumously appeared in Eddie Huang’s Boogie as the film’s main antagonist, Monk, and Huang spoke highly of the rapper’s work ethic. “[Pop] gave me a thousand percent. They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row,” Huang told the New York Times last month. “Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record. All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing the Woo dance. It was pretty special.”

Pop is also featured on the F9 soundtrack with A$AP Rocky, Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J and Project Pat, and Skepta on the song “Lane Switcha.”

Check out the trailer for Pop Smoke’s upcoming album, and stay tuned for more details about his 17-track album’s release.