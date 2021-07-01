Twitter Is Worried About Will Smith After Jada Pinkett Reportedly Told Tupac Not To “Beat Him Up”

Social media is really worried about Will Smith.

June 16 would have been the late iconic rapper/ actor Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday. Jada Pinkett Smith, who was a very “close friend” with Shakur, shared a never-before-seen poem written by him in a seemingly harmless birthday tribute that ultimately went left with many believing it only added to the “drama” in Pinkett and Smith’s unique marriage after it was revealed she had an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.

Fast forward, during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue published on Wednesday (Jun.30), Outlawz Immortalz original member Napoleon shared more insight, touching on the first time Will Smith first interacted with Makaveli while praising Pinkett’s touching Instagram post to the late rapper.

“But the second time I probably heard him talk about her was when he went to L.A., and he was very upset,” Napolean revealed. “Pac came in the room, he was like, ‘Jada gonna contact me like and tell me: DON’T DO NOTHING to Will Smith!’”the rapper said, laughing.

“So Pac was upset. I don’t know why she would think I would try and make some problems with Will Smith. So I guess it kinda hurt him. He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett, a lot of respect for her. A LOT of respect for her!” he continued.

“He was offended when she asked him not to do anything to Will Smith from a standpoint not to be violent towards him. I think that just hurt him more than anything. Because he was like, ‘What do you think this is? I’m not walking around being this impulsive, violent individual. So I think that probably hurt his feelings at the particular time.” he further added.

Since this latest revelation, Twitter has been worrying about Will Smith’s state of mind as more news about his wife and her past dealings with Tupac have surfaced.

Poor Will, it sounds like another episode of Red Table Talk featuring Will Smith and host Jada Pinkett-Smith might be needed, according to Twitter.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty