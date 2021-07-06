CASSIUS Gems: 13 Gorgeous Instagram Moments From Marlene Wilkerson As She Goes Instagram Official With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets may not have made it to the NBA Finals, but congratulations are still in order.

The 29-year-old welcomed a child with influencer Marlene Wilkerson last month, as confirmed by PEOPLE. Wilkerson posted an 11-minute video on YouTube chronicling the pregnancy–everything from Irving’s supposed reaction when he got the news, to sonograms as the two prepared for the home birth. Aside from the clips, the second half of the video belongs solely to an uplifting quote.

“A dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through [sacred] natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing,” the message reads. “May we educate, empower and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a Mother.”

While Irving is known to keep his private life out of the spotlight, over the weekend, Wilkerson posted a photo of the two during a maternity shoot. The caption reads “Évidence of a divine presence,” and Irving further assured that the two are likely together, commenting, “My Ankh, My Queen.”

Outside of being a fitness, hair, and beauty influencer, little else is known of Wilkerson –who’s got an impressive 410,000 followers on Instagram– so we gathered some of her most gorgeous IG moments, which you can check out below.