NBA Commish Adam Silver Puts On Cape For Rachel Nichols, Says “Careers Shouldn’t Be Erased By A Single Comment”

Salty Rachel Nichols has a powerful ally in her corner after she was exposed for hating on fellow ESPN co-worker Maria Taylor and it’s none other than NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Rachel Nichols is going through it right now, and it’s honestly all her fault. After the scathing New York Times report that shared a recording of her telling longtime LeBron James adviser Adam Mendelsohn that Maria Taylor’s looks as an ESPN employee were all products of the companies diversity efforts and not Taylor’s skills, Nichols has faced tremendous amounts of backlash.

Following the report’s release, Nichols dropped a very lame apology on Monday’s (Jul.5) taping of ESPN’s NBA show The Jump and was replaced on the NBA Final’s sideline by Malika Andrews. Tuesday’s episode of The Jump was canceled altogether. Adam Silver dropped some comments supporting Nichols just hours after ESPN decided not to air the show.

The NBA Commissioner was asked about the situation during a press conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Silver called the situation “disheartening” before throwing support behind Nichols, saying her career should not be “erased by a single comment.” Silver also claimed he worked through similar situations in the NBA by “getting people in a room and working through these issues by talking a lot about them.”

Per Yahoo Sports:

“They require a very labor-intensive effort … creating a climate where people are comfortable saying what’s on their mind, where people are given the benefit of the doubt, especially long-term employees that are in good standing that when they do make comments that people recognize that people make mistakes — that careers shouldn’t be erased by a single comment,” Silver said.