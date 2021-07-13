How To Pre-Order Kanye West’s YEEZY X Gap Black Round Jacket

Kanye West’s collaboration with GAP is finally seeing the light of day.

West promised that he’d work his hardest to get his GAP-approved gear in the hands of fans as soon as possible, and it’s all starting with a jacket. Dubbed the YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket, it first dropped in sky blue, and now a more practical black colorway is up for presale.

Crafted from 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte rubberized PU coating, it’ll run you ¥26,000, €180, and £160, which roughly translates to $235, $213, and $222. While the jacket may be tough to get due to stock, West’s promise to finally make his sneakers and clothing more affordable is finally coming to fruition.

“Before the internet, music was really expensive. People would use a rack of CDs to show class, to show they had made it. Right now, people use clothes to telegraph that. I want to destroy that,” West told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2015. “The very thing that supposedly made me special—the jacket that no one could get, the direct communications with the designers—I want to give that to the world.”

A link for US customers hasn’t been made live, but it will be available for pre-order on Gap JP, Gap EU, and Gap UK’s website starting July 13, 10 a.m. JST, 10 a.m. CET and 10 a.m. Since it is a pre-order don’t expect to receive the package too soon, but it should be delivered in time for Winter 2021.

West first debuted the jacket’s black colorway back on July 7 at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show while rocking a Harley Davidson mask, but all anyone could focus on was that he paired his adidas Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.