CASSIUS Gems: 15 Gorgeous Photos Of Jasmin Lawrence, Who’s Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son

A match made in heaven.

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy have made magic on the big screen, but now their kids have clicked up. Jasmin Lawrence, Martin’s daughter, and Eddie’s son Eric have recently announced that they are dating. While many other celebrity kids often try to follow in their parent’s footsteps, these two have opted for a much more lowkey life but did reveal the news on social media.

On Saturday, Jasmin, who is Lawrence’s daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” the 25-year-old captioned the two pictures. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Murphy publicly showed his love for his girlfriend two weeks ago when he shared a picture of them boo’d up and smiling with a caption reading, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.”

