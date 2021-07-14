NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Richard Sherman has found himself in hot water.

As first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL cornerback has been arrested for “burglary domestic violence” at the Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. local time.

King County public records also reveal that though he tried to post bail, it was denied, and the charges are reportedly being investigated as a felony.

According to Seahawks Joe Fann, a police spokesperson said a 911 call from the residence came in at 2 a.m., with the caller revealing that an adult male family member who doesn’t live there was trying to force his way into the home.

When police arrived, the suspect was located outside the home. Allegedly, he initially fought with police but was taken into a local hospital to be checked out. He was cleared and booked into King County Correctional Facility.

Sherman, a Compton native, is currently a free agent and played his last two seasons with the 49ers, but the incident occurred where he began his career and won a Super Bowl. Recently it was reported that him rejoining the Seahawks is still a possibility.

“He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast, and Seattle needs cornerback help. … Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter.

The NFL Players Association has released a statement about Sherman’s arrest, noting that they are monitoring the situation closely.

