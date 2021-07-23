Jose Cuervo Wants You To Drink More Sustainably For National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is this coming Saturday (July 24) and Jose Cuervo has launched a new campaign that encourages sustainability along with some refreshing cocktail ideas to boot. The world’s number one tequila brand has rolled out some snazzy new straws made from recycled agave plants, bringing the enjoyment of delicious sips and saving the planet together one drink at a time.

Tequila, as some might know, is derived from the hot-weather-loving agave plant, and Jose Cuervo has been committed to the cause of eliminating waste and putting an emphasis on repurposing the plant while making sure they’re also supporting the beautiful region and people of Tequila, Mexico. Jose Cuervo has used cooked agave leaves to make surfboards and plant matter for clean-burning biofuel and now are taking that Earth-friendly innovation to higher heights by way of its new biodegradable agave-based drinking straws.

Beginning today (July 23), fans who want to get their hands on these eco-conscious agave-based straws can do so from now until September 29 by visiting www.cuervoagavestraw.com to grab some for free. These nifty straws have been in existence since 2019 as a counter to the plastic drinking straws that are choking rivers and streams and piling up in landfills around the world. The agave-based straws degrade up to 200 times faster in a landfill, which is really a cool reason to get involved.

Keeping with the theme of sustainability, Jose Cuervo has an array of cocktails with an emphasis on making sure imbibers are cutting down on waste and using all the products on hand with efficiency. We’re talking longer-lasting flavored syrups, juices, rinds, and more. We’ve got some tips from Mixologist Veronica Correa below.

Use the whole fruit – If you’re going to be juicing limes for a cocktail anyway, why not use the zest from those limes to create your very own chili-lime salt, perfect for rimming any Jose Cuervo cocktail. Grow it yourself – Grow easy herbs like mint and basil so you’ll always have exactly what you need on hand rather than buying a bundle of mint at the store and only using two mojitos worth before it’s time to toss it. Make it in advance – Ingredients like lime or lemon cordial can be made in advance and stored in the fridge for up to three weeks! This extends the shelf life whereas fresh-squeezed juice only lasts for a few days, but also makes it a breeze when the mood for a cocktail strikes.

For National Tequila Day, folks can find a list of cocktails, including a Piña Old Fashioned and Agave Cooler, at www.cuervo.com.

—

Photo: Jose Cuervo