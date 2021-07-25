Crocs Sues More Than 20 Copycat Companies As The Brand Continues To Have Its Best-Selling Year Ever

Crocs are having a hell of a year.

The brand is having a record-breaking year, which has now negatively them because copycats are starting to appear. According to CNN, the now infamous clog company is suing the likes of HobbyLobby and Walmart for jacking its designs.

Crocs have filed four trademark infringement lawsuits within the last week in several US district courts against about 20 companies for allegedly violating its trademarks and other intellectual properties on the shoe.

The suit names Hobby Lobby’s $12 “white foam clogs ladies shoes” as a knockoff as well as Loeffler Randall’s “Ezra Black Rubber Clog” as the brand grows in popularity.

Last year pop star Justin Justin Bieber connected with the brand, which was a simple yellow pair with his brand’s name, “Drew” and other pins plastered across the vamp. Bad Bunny did a similar collaboration back in September when he attached his name to an off-white pair that includes a bunny and flame emoji pins.

Other collabs include a trio between Crocs, Grateful Dead and Chinatown Market, which feature a flashy psychedelic tie-dye pattern that Dead Heads immediately copped up, and of course Anwar Carrots’ signature orange and green pair.

The growing collaborations and the clogs being the go-to shoe amid the pandemic as comfort becomes king has led to a spike in sales as well. A spike so major that Crocs has had its best quarter ever with a $640.8 million revenue which amounts to a 93.3 percent increase.

“We continue to see strong consumer demand for the Crocs brand globally. On the back of record second-quarter results and continued momentum, we are raising our full-year 2021 guidance,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a statement. “We are also committing to net zero emissions by 2030, enabling us to provide ‘comfort without carbon’ to our customers worldwide.”

And don’t worry, there’s still time to hop on the Crocs wave if you haven’t already.