Odell Beckham Jr. Lets You Shop His Personal Closet With New Grailed Series, “The Vault”

Grailed, the online marketplace for men’s haute couture, has partnered with some of the biggest celebs to launch “The Vault,” a new venture where you can get your hands on some of these personalities’ most prized clothes. The gear will be made available via one-offs or multi-drop releases, depending.

“The Vault” is inspired by projects Grailed has done with the likes of Jerry Lorenzo, Future, Lil Yachty, and others in the past, and its first installment took last Thursday with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of the most fashionable men around. The 3x Pro Bowler and Grailed are selling more than 250 items from his personal closet from now through August 5, with weekly drops every Thursday.

Designers like Vivienne Westwood, Amiri, and Takashi Murakami pepper the collection. Some of the hottest gear that Odell’s put in The Vault so far include:

