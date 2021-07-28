Oh No! Iconic Children’s Series ‘Arthur’ Is Coming To An End After 25 Seasons [Details]

Arthur is coming to an end after its 25th season, according to new reports, which state production on the series actually stopped years ago.

The beloved children’s show follows Arthur Read, an 8-year-old aardvark, and the entertaining life he leads with his friends and family. Arthur was adapted from the classic Marc Brown books, which were released back in the 1970s. Now, after decades on air, the series is coming to an end.

According to Collider, series developer Kathy Waugh told voice actor Jason Szwimmer on his podcast, Finding DW: “Arthur is no longer in production… we had our wrap party two years ago.”

“I think they made a mistake, PBS, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh reportedly added. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end. But it did end. We finished the last episode [of] Season 25 two years ago.”

In a statement released by Variety, executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news. “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

According to Waugh, new content might look like PSAs about voting and pandemic-related issues.

We can’t lie — even as adults, we’ll be sad to see our one of our favorite cartoon characters go. Chime in with your thoughts.