CASSIUS Gems: The Most Sultry Instagram Photos Of Nelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Shantel Jackson

Shantel Jackson and rapper Nelly have officially broken up.

The duo had been connected since 2014, but the confirmation came during a recent conversation on Instagram.

A screengrab from The Neighborhood Talk IG account shows that a fan inquired, “R u and Nelly still together[?] I love seeing u guys together.” Jackson replied, “No we’re not…Just friends.”

Nelly then confirmed the break-up by hopping in The Shade Room comments to reveal that the couple hasn’t been together for a while now.

“Well actually just 5years ended 2019 haven’t been together for the past 2,” he wrote in a comment. “ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS”

As recently as 2020, when he was a part of Dancing With The Stars, he spoke highly of his relationship.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” he said at the time. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

