Funko Celebrates Tupac’s “Loyal to the Game” Album With New Collectible Toy

Legendary rap icon 2Pac would have celebrated his 50th birthday this year, and toy company Funko is honor of his posthumous 2004 album Loyal to the Game with the release of a new collectible that is available for pre-order and scheduled to drop this October.

The vinyl doll stands 3¾ inches tall and is dressed in the same getup 2Pac wore on the album’s cover, with a white checkered jacket, white pants, and his distinctive gold framed glasses. The songs “Thugs Get Lonely Too” and “Ghetto Gospel” were the only singles from Loyal to the Game, with the latter being the only song from the platinum-selling album to have a music video.

The album was also notable for Eminem’s involvement in its development: the Detroit lyricist told MTV he was so impacted by 2Pac that he reached out to Pac’s mother Afeni and asked her for the honor to contribute production. Instead, she allowed him to produce the whole album as well as provide original music for the soundtrack to the 2003 movie Tupac: Resurrection.

With other Funko Pop! releases of Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and Pac’s former friend/rival The Notorious B.I.G., the new “TUPAC LOYAL TO THE GAME FUNKO POP!” figurine will made a great addition to any hip-hop lover’s collection. Get your hands on it by clicking here.