“God is the Greatest”: DJ Khaled Reveals His Family Has Recovered After Bout With COVID-19

DJ Khaled took to Instagram and gave praise this past Thursday, with one minute to midnight, sharing that his family had fought a battle with COVID-19 and came out on top. “THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽,” he wrote, posting multiple photos of his wife Nicole Tuck and their children. “GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽 WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS! 🤲🏽.”

The founder of We The Best Music Group didn’t reveal who exactly in his family came down with the sickness, how it was contracted, or if anyone in his family was vaccinated. However, he was open about his gratitude and heaped words of appreciation on everyone who saw the Khaled clan through that time.

“Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen,” he also said in the post, “thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery 🤲🏽.”

The news comes after Khaled had a three-week silence on social media, which likely means the family was in quarantine during that period. The United States is undergoing a resurgence in COVID cases this summer after previously seeing them decline.

In February, President Biden announced the coronavirus was on its last legs, and then he planned to “end cancer as we know it,” but the Delta variant appears to have pushed back Uncle Joe’s timeline a little bit.

After weathering the storm, Khaled is encouraging people to take the illness seriously. “Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself,” he urged his fans.

Bless up! And mask up!