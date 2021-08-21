NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo Purchases Stake In The Milwaukee Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo doubles down on his love for Milwaukee with his latest move.

Currently still on an emotional high after leading his Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship, Antetokounmpo decided to continue showing appreciation to the city that allowed him to become a superstar by purchasing an ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

With this latest move, the Greek Freak took a page out of the book out of Kansas City Chiefs electric quarterback Patrick Mahomes who joined the Kansas City Royals’ ownership group.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo humbly said while sporting a No. 34 baseball jersey during a Friday (Aug.20 news conference. “This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

Brewer’s principal owner Mark Attanasio even joked about the NBA superstar possibly picking up a baseball bat, wondering if the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, would want to give the 6’11 hooper a try at first base.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers’ investors,” Attanasio said in a statement. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor to be added to the Brewers since Attanasio bought controlling interest of the franchise in 2005, ESPN reports.

Attanasio and Antetokounmpo revealed the agreement was finalized by both sides back in May. Still, they kept it under wraps to focus on the Milwaukee Bucks championship run and early part of the Milwaukee Brewers season.

Antetokounmpo, who signed a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks in December to show his loyalty to the team who took a chance on him, expressed his love for the city of Milwaukee stated, “It made me a better person. This is basically my home. I’ve become a father here. I’ve become a leader here. I’ve become a champion here, and I want to be involved.

“I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee,” he further added.

Antetokounmpo revealed he began having thoughts about owning a team while locked in during the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World. At the time, Greece native said he and his team were considering purchasing a European soccer club before he decided to spend some coins on the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Obviously growing up in Europe, there’s not a lot of baseball over there,” Antetokounmpo revealed. “I can tell you when I was introduced to baseball. I was 18. It was the first day I came to Milwaukee. I came to a game. But I know Christian Yelich. I know he’s a great player.”

As to what Anetetokounmpo can bring to the team, he can definitely give them some advice about winning a championship and what they can expect after accomplishing that goal.

“It’s hard to get it done,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s hard to get there. But once you accomplish that, it’s the best feeling ever. It’s the best feeling ever. You always remember what it took to get there. And you create this bond with your teammates for the rest of your life. It’s an addictive feeling.”

Attanasio admitted that he is definitely hoping some of Antetokounmpo’s championship magic rubs off on his baseball team, revealing that 20 of the team’s players were in the suite watching his 50-point performance that helped sealed the deal for the Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

“We’re trying to have some of that good karma that Giannis and his teammates created to rub off on us,” Attanasio said.

For the most part, it looks like Giannis made a move at the right time. Currently, the Brewers hold a 7½-game lead in the NL Central and could win the World Series this year.

Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty