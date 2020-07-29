Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Is Officially Part Owner Of The Kansas City Royals

Nobody has enjoyed their summer more than Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback signed record-setting $503 million contract extension on July 6 and now has reinvested his money in Kansas City by announcing he is a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.

“I’m honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals,” The Super Bowl LIV winner said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes has a history in baseball. His father, Patrick Sr, pitched for 11 years in MLB playing for teams like Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets. Mahomes II was also a great pitcher himself in high school. The Detroit Tigers drafted the 2018 NFL MVP in 37th round in 2014, but he chose to choose a career in football.

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” said John Sherman, CEO, and Owner of the Royals. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

If there is anything that we learned in 2020 is to get like Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has also been one of the many athletes using their platforms to speak out against police brutality, systemic racism, and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He joined with other NFL superstars in a player-produced video that subsequently led to Roger Goodell admitting that both he and the league got it wrong when it came to players protesting the national anthem.