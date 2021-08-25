It’s Getting Juicy: Dell Curry Says Steph Curry’s Momma, Sonya, Cheated On Him With An Ex-NFL Player

The seemingly once happy Curry home is a complete mess.

Monday, the sports world was rocked when TMZ Sports broke the news that Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband of 33 years, Dell Curry. The news of the divorce, which was filed back in June, dropped on their son Seth Curry’s birthday to add even more honey to this tea.

Tuesday evening (Aug.25), TMZ Sports had even more details to share after getting their hands on the divorce papers. According to the celebrity gossip site, the couple is on the outs because of cheating, of course. Dell Curry claims that his soon-to-be ex-wife cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end named Steven Johnson, a 6th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.

According to the docs, Steph Curry’s pops claims that Sonya Curry “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and before the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.” Poppa Curry also claims she is living with Johnson in Tennessee and should not be entitled to any alimony because of that.

Sonya Curry is calling cap on all of that, saying in the docs that she is not living with Johnson but instead living on her own because Dell Curry will not allow her back into their home. She did reveal that she is in a “dating relationship” but denies cheating on her soon-to-be ex-husband, saying her relationship began “months after” she and Dell Curry agreed to separate back in March 2020.

Sonya Curry also accused Dell Curry of cheating during their marriage, claiming he hooked up with multiple women, and his philandering ways were common knowledge to friends and family.

Steven Johnson didn’t really make any noise in the NFL. Still, he had a good career at Virginia Tech from 1984 to 1987, playing in 44 games while piling up 1,058 receiving yards and 8 receiving TDs before heading to the National Football League. Johnson (56) would play a year for the New England Patriots, starting in only 3 games in 1988.

We are going to keep a close eye on this situation.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty