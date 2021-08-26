Made In America Announces Partnership With CLEAR To Use Its Health Pass Technology

Despite the Delta Variant still spreading, Made In America is still on schedule to take place.

To ensure the safety of attendees, artists, and staff so that they can enjoy the vibes without catching Rona, Jay-Z’s two-day music festival has announced a partnership with CLEAR to check festival-goers COVID-19 negative tests and vaccination status accurately, securely, and swiftly.

Per a press release, the annual music festival that takes place in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of entry to festival grounds following local public health mandates and guidelines. To expedite the procedure, Made in America partnered with CLEAR to use its health pass technology.

Health Pass, a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app that connects “a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights including proof of vaccination and test results.” Made In America is strongly suggesting that attendees complete their health screening with the CLEAR’s Health Pass ahead of time to gain access to Made In America’s CLEAR fast lanes.

Made In America is also partnering with Clorox to provide attendees with disinfecting and sanitizing products, including single-count Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes along with Clorox branded hand sanitizer.

Following the City Of Philadelphia guidance, all attendees on festival grounds will also be required to wear masks.

Here is how it will work:

Step 1: Enroll with CLEAR to set up your pre-screening

Download the CLEAR app and tap “Get Started” on the white Health Pass tile Select Events and scroll down to choose MADE IN AMERICA Select the health screening verification option you will be providing for the event

Please note that it can take up to 1 hour to link to a provider

Tap “Enroll or verify you’re in CLEAR ” to create your CLEAR member account

” to create your member account New to CLEAR? When prompted, enter your email address, phone number, and have your gov’t issued photo ID ready to complete enrollment.

When prompted, enter your email address, phone number, and have your gov’t issued photo ID ready to complete enrollment. Already a CLEAR member? Use the email address associated with your membership and snap a quick selfie to verify your identity.

Use the email address associated with your membership and snap a quick selfie to verify your identity. Follow prompts to securely confirm your proof of vaccination or link to your preferred lab provider.

Step 2: Before arriving at MADE IN AMERICA, Open the CLEAR app to complete your Health Pass

Confirm your identity with a quick selfie Tap “Open Health Pass” to get your result. Green means you’re good to go!

How to link your COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 test results in Health Pass:

Upload a photo of your CDC Vaccine Card

When prompted to add your vaccination, select ‘add your vaccination card.’

Take a photo of your vaccination card and confirm your vaccine information

Please note, the photo of your CDC card is used to generate a green or red Health Pass. You will not be able to access it again after it is taken.

Digitally link a vaccine.

Select your vaccine provider in the menu or by searching ‘other providers.’ Log-in to your patient portal and follow instructions to securely link your account with CLEAR. The CLEAR app is integrated with select healthcare providers and pharmacies.

If you are unable to find your provider in search, CLEAR may not be able to link with them at this time. Please go back and upload a photo of your CDC Vaccine Card!

may not be able to link with them at this time. Please go back and upload a photo of your CDC Vaccine Card! Check that your COVID-19 vaccine appears in your patient portal. If not, we recommend you reach out to your provider directly. If found, your results will link automatically, and it may take up to 1 hour to verify your results within Health Pass – do not try to resync your results.

Digitally link a COVID-19 test result.

Select your testing provider in the menu. If you don’t see your testing provider, select ‘other providers’ and search for your provider. Log-in to your patient portal and follow instructions to securely link your account with CLEAR .

The CLEAR app is integrated with select healthcare providers and pharmacies. If you are unable to find your provider or unable to link a test, please be prepared to bring a physical copy.

To download CLEAR’s Health Pass, go to https://clear.app.link/MadeinAmerica. For more information on Health Pass, go to https://www.clearme.com/healthpass.

Have fun and be safe.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83