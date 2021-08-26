We Can’t Lie, The Promo For Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty Show Has Us THIRSTY [Video]

Rihanna has officially announced her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and if history is any indication, you don’t want to miss this.

Her annual fashion show is known for its innovation and celebration of all people, regardless of size, color, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Rihanna went where no other lingerie brand dared to and now she’s a billionaire for it.

This year’s Savage X Fenty special will air exclusively on Amazon Prime next month, September 24. The new collection will reportedly be available for purchase the same day, on the Amazon Fashion Store as well as on the Savage X Fenty site. “The collection is billed as ‘a celebration of body and movement’ boasting strong lines that trace the contours of the body, striking nontraditional silhouettes that aim to push individuality into new and exciting directions. Sizes range from 32 to 46 in bands and from A to H in cups, up to 46DDD/42H and XS–3X/S–XXXL,” Complex notes.

If you missed BadGalRiRi’s viral announcement earlier, see that below.

Last year’s show featured heavy hitters like Willow Smith, Rico Nasty, Normani, and more — so we’re expecting the works for 2021. Stay tuned for any further detail that may become available, as we’ll continue to keep you updated.