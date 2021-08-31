Lil Nas X Enlists Tony Hawk to Show Off Some Skateboarding Skills & Settle The “Nah He Tweakin” Beef

Lil Nas X faced backlash in April over his “Satan Shoes,” which allegedly contained human blood from the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, and the “Old Town Road” singer cried foul last week after skateboarding legend Tony Hawk released his own “Blood Deck” boards but there were crickets.

Hawk partnered with canned water company Liquid Death to make 100 skateboards infused with his own blood, so the Instagram account @rap reported on the story and asked its IG followers, “Yall rockin with it!?” Lil Nas X responded, “nah he tweakin,” and the reply garnered over 130,000 likes.

But it looks like the two have since cleared up the air, and Lil Nas X even went on TikTok to show off some pretty rad skateboard moves using Hawk’s own “Blood Board” – sort of. Check out the video below and watch the rapper take on the halfpipes to see what we mean.

After watching the clip, maybe we’re all tweakin’ and it should be titled “Lil Nas X Brings It” instead.

Over the weekend, Hawk gave his take on the matter and told Salt Lake City’s KSL.com that he had no beef with Lil Nas X. “I understand his perspective, and I respect it,” Hawk told the website. “Yeah, obviously there’s a disparity there, but I think the issue with him more was that there was a copyright infringement, from what I understand.” Hawk shared that his inspiration for the “Bloodboard” actually came from American rock band KISS.

Nearly 45 years ago, Marvel Comics issued a limited run of A Marvel Comics Super Special!: Kiss, which mixed some of the band members’ blood with red ink to color the mags. “But by no means was I trying to capitalize on [Lil Nas X’s] success or even copy him,” Hawk clarified.