Lil Nas X Used To Be A Cashier At Taco Bell, Now He’s Its Chief Impact Officer

In 2015, Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) was working the registers at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell. Six years later, after receiving multiple awards for smash singles like his diamond-certified “Old Town Road” and multiplatinum-certified “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the 22-year-old hitmaker is back working with the fast-food chain again but now as its Chief Impact Officer.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience, and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a press release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

The CIO position is an honorary role specifically created for Lil Nas X, and this collaboration will include a large number of events and interactive promotions rolled out in anticipation for his upcoming album Montero. Taco Bell said to expect “an exclusive experience” over the next 60 days, in celebration of the project, as well as “menu innovations” overseen by the rapper.

The two parties are also coming together to promote the Taco Bell Foundation and its Live Más Scholarship. After nearly three decades since its inception, the nonprofit reports that it has donated more than $110 million towards education and career preparation. This past May alone, $7 million was conferred upon the restaurant’s new 725 Live Más scholars.

Jennifer Frommer, Sr. Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync for Columbia Records, said her artist’s “expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I’ve had the pleasure of creating.”