Bidding On A Pair Of Michael Jordan’s “Regularly” Worn Underwear Will Cost You At Least $500

If you ever wanted to get super close to Michael Jordan and own some intimate memorabilia, now’s the time.

Spotting a coveted pair of MJ-worn sneakers or jerseys on auction sites is always a great find but never too rare, but a pair of his boxers? That, we’ve never heard of. That’s right– according to Lelands auctioneers, a pair of “regularly” worn underpants that show signs of “heavy use” are up for grabs.

The grey mesh pair of boxers feature a Jordan brand logo atop the black banded waist and a Jumpman on the bottom left thigh. Stitched on the inside is Jordan’s name along with the name “Wozniak” who was one of the Bulls’ security guards that he was close with and often seen in The Last Dance documentary.

“Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams,” reads the lot’s description. “About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself.”

Wozniak was part of Jordan’s inner circle so the gifts he received were more than just boxers; also up for auction includes cashmere peacoats, suits, ties, Ferragamo belts, gym bags, and three limited edition Upper Deck collector’s cards.

Wozniak gambling with Jordan in the locker room went viral when the documentary aired last year, and the former bodyguard spoke to Complex in 2016 about how he got such a coveted job and grew to know the entire family.

“We would receive Michael’s schedule and see what our officer schedules looked like, and we’d accompany him to various events. I traveled with Michael to every major city in the U.S., but I also went along with his family on vacations, to events, even all the way to Paris,” Wozniak said. “All over the world. A tremendous bond was formed, and we took it seriously. I have a special relationship with Michael that I share to this day.”

You can bid on the underwear –which are currently priced at $500– and other items from Wozniak’s collection here.

Wozniak passed in January 2020 at the age of 69 after battling colon cancer.