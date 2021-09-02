Track Legend Usain Bolt Gives His Opinion On Sha’Carri Richardson: “I Like Her Energy”

The Olympics might be over, but Sha’Carri Richardson is still one of the hottest subjects in all of sports.

After she was disqualified from the Tokyo Games for testing positive for marijuana, she turned her attention to the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. However, having some time off didn’t lead to her having fresh legs, and she instead came in dead last as the three Jamaicans — Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson– topped the 100-meter sprint.

Richardson was still talking trash after the loss, saying that she wasn’t “done” and that she doesn’t care what haters have to say. While the top-talented Jamaicans didn’t have much to say to the American, the greatest Jamaican sprinter of all time has finally given his opinion on the spirited track star.

It turns out eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, is a fan of Richardson.

“I like her energy because I think she’s good for the sport because her energy is different. It’s spicy, it’s a vibe,” he told Revolt.

When asked if she’s too confident and lacks humbleness, he dismissed it, adding, “Everybody is different. But, I think she brings a different spice to track and field. And sometimes sports need somebody like that to give the energy, to get people talking about it.”

Richardson was also in hot water recently for seemingly dissing Allyson Felix, who tried to give her some advice due to her hardships, saying that “Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all.”

“She’s obviously been through so much,” Felix said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! hinting at the death of Richardson’s mother, being banned from the Tokyo Olympics, and then having a poor showing at the Prefontaine Classic a few days earlier. “I hope that people rally around her. Obviously, she has a great personality, and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time. I think more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it — we just, you know, give her the support that she needs.”

Richardson has yet to respond to Bolt’s comments. However, here’s how Twitter reacted to Richardson being as confident as ever.