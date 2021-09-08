CASSIUS Gems: Hottest Instagram Photos of Joie Chavis, Who Was Just Spotted Cuddled Up With Diddy

Diddy has been connected to yet another Instagram model.

Just yesterday, the hip-hop billionaire was spotted with model Joie Chavis on a yacht off the coast of Italy cuddled up and making out. The timing does make sense because Diddy has been out in Venice lately, supporting his twin daughters who were walking in the D&G fashion show.

And if the name Joie Chavis sounds familiar, it should; she shares a daughter with Bow Wow and a son named Hendrix with rapper Future.

Other than being a model, Chavis is also an entrepreneur in her own right. She’s ventured into several of her own workout plans, custom athletic gear for it, bathing suits, and a Youtube account with nearly 150,000 subscribers.

But as good as Joie looks in the paparazzi’s pictures with Diddy, we decided to round up some of her hottest Instagram moments: